Async Clipboard

These buttons test the new Async Clipboard API.

Note that these tests are different from the "Copy" button on this page, which uses the old (synchronous) execCommand method to write to the clipboard.

This feature is implemented behind the experimental flag chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features .

To enable the Content Settings UX for setting clipboard permission, you'll also need to enable chrome://flags/#clipboard-content-setting

Note: Only available for secure connections (https).