Async Clipboard API
Notes:
|Augmented Reality (AR)
|Implemented behind the experimental flag
chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features.
|Encrypted Media (EME)
|May succeed without permission depending on the implementation.
Attempts to use known key systems. (See the source for the list of supported key systems.)
|Async Clipboard
|
These buttons test the new Async Clipboard API.
Note that these tests are different from the "Copy" button on this page, which uses the old (synchronous)
execCommand method to write to the clipboard.
This feature is implemented behind the experimental flag
chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features.
To enable the Content Settings UX for setting clipboard permission, you'll also need to enable
chrome://flags/#clipboard-content-setting
Note: Only available for secure connections (https).
|WebAuthn Attestation
|After pressing the button, you may need to touch your security key before you can see an attestation prompt.